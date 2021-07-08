Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $55.10 and last traded at $55.47. 16,514 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,345,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.26.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $340.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 20.62%. Analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 58.95%.

In related news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total value of $2,263,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,414,821.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,880 shares in the company, valued at $9,052,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,843,200 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLIC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.