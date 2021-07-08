Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Cut to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kuraray from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of KURRY opened at $27.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.83. Kuraray has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $35.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 389.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. Kuraray had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Kuraray will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

About Kuraray

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in resins, chemicals, fibers, and others businesses worldwide. The company's Vinyl Acetate segment offers polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) resins for paper/fiber processing agents, adhesives, and stabilizers; optical-use PVA films for liquid crystal displays and others; water-soluble PVA films for detergents and others; PVB film and Ionoplast interlayer for safety glass; EVOH resins for food packaging, automotive fuel tanks, stain-resistant wallpaper, vacuum insulation panels, and others; EVAL, a food packaging materials; and PLANTIC, a bio-based barrier material for food packaging materials.

