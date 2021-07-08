Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Cut to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kuraray from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.
Shares of KURRY opened at $27.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.83. Kuraray has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $35.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 389.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
About Kuraray
Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in resins, chemicals, fibers, and others businesses worldwide. The company's Vinyl Acetate segment offers polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) resins for paper/fiber processing agents, adhesives, and stabilizers; optical-use PVA films for liquid crystal displays and others; water-soluble PVA films for detergents and others; PVB film and Ionoplast interlayer for safety glass; EVOH resins for food packaging, automotive fuel tanks, stain-resistant wallpaper, vacuum insulation panels, and others; EVAL, a food packaging materials; and PLANTIC, a bio-based barrier material for food packaging materials.
