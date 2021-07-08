Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LCSHF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lancashire from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America started coverage on Lancashire in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Panmure Gordon upgraded Lancashire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Lancashire stock opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.15. Lancashire has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

