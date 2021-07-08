Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

LAND has been the subject of several other research reports. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 755 ($9.86) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 755 ($9.86) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Land Securities Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Land Securities Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 747.14 ($9.76).

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

LAND stock opened at GBX 679.40 ($8.88) on Tuesday. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of GBX 474.75 ($6.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 755.60 ($9.87). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 708.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.06 billion and a PE ratio of -3.61.

In other news, insider Mark Allan acquired 20,979 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 708 ($9.25) per share, for a total transaction of £148,531.32 ($194,057.12).

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

Read More: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.