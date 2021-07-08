Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Holdings Lowered by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 67.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,815 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 84,740 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,251,211 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $134,172,000 after buying an additional 1,143,970 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,979,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,912,914 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $116,229,000 after purchasing an additional 576,642 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 250,423 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $15,215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 183.7% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 10,281 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LVS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.68.

Shares of LVS opened at $50.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.92. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $66.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 64.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

