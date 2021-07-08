Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Shares Acquired by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 27.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Laureate Education by 71.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Laureate Education during the first quarter worth $151,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Laureate Education during the first quarter worth $154,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Laureate Education by 80.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the first quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

NASDAQ LAUR opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.62. Laureate Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $15.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.80 million. Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 57.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

