Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the first quarter worth about $278,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the first quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the first quarter worth about $331,000. 19.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DSP. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Viant Technology from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viant Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.67.

DSP opened at $25.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Viant Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $69.16.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

