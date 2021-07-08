Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New $970,000 Investment in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ONTF. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Get ON24 alerts:

ONTF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on ON24 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their price target on ON24 from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut ON24 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on ON24 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.43.

Shares of ONTF stock opened at $34.23 on Thursday. ON24, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $81.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.39.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ON24, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF).

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.