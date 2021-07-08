Laurion Capital Management LP Takes Position in Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 48,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.64% of Sanara MedTech as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sanara MedTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Sanara MedTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Sanara MedTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanara MedTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sanara MedTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Sanara MedTech in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Sanara MedTech stock opened at $35.93 on Thursday. Sanara MedTech Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.80.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative return on equity of 28.20% and a negative net margin of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $5.01 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanara MedTech Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanara MedTech Profile

Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. The company offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution.

