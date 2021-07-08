Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.29.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $339.59 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $294.21 and a 52 week high of $365.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $331.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.17%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.