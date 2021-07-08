Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $4,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VDC. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 719.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $182.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.54. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $149.88 and a 1-year high of $187.07.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

