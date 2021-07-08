Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Chemed worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHE. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Chemed by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Chemed by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Chemed by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.37, for a total transaction of $1,432,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,069,052.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,708 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.04, for a total transaction of $1,313,488.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,554.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,549 shares of company stock worth $4,627,366 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

CHE stock opened at $479.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $484.98. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $417.41 and a 12-month high of $560.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.48.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $527.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.96 million. Chemed had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 36.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 7.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

