Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 528 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $19,482,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $382,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 55,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total transaction of $1,401,614.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 over the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $900.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $531.39 and a 52-week high of $902.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $865.74.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $893.83.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

