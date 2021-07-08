Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 588,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FAII. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $183,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FAII shares. Barrington Research started coverage on Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark started coverage on Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of FAII stock opened at $8.20 on Thursday. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78.

In other Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II news, major shareholder Acquisition Sponsor I. Fortress purchased 7,500,000 shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

