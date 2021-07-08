Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.81% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lazydays Holdings, Inc. is an iconic brand in the RV industry. It offer RV brands, Lazydays features new and pre-owned RVs, service bays and on-site campgrounds. The company also has rental fleets in Florida, Arizona and Colorado. In addition, Lazydays RV Accessories & More stores offer accessories and hard-to-find parts. Lazydays Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corp. II, is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LAZY. Truist Securities started coverage on Lazydays in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Lazydays in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lazydays from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

LAZY opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.83. Lazydays has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

In other Lazydays news, CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald Fleming sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $115,858.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,945 shares in the company, valued at $916,917.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $372,933 over the last ninety days. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Lazydays during the first quarter worth $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lazydays during the first quarter worth $36,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Lazydays during the first quarter worth $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lazydays by 4,493.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Lazydays during the first quarter valued at about $142,000. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems.

