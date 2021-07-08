Les Wood Purchases 953 Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Stock

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) insider Les Wood acquired 953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £447.91 ($585.20).

Les Wood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, Les Wood purchased 1,521 shares of Tullow Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £456.30 ($596.16).

LON TLW opened at GBX 54.32 ($0.71) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £776.22 million and a P/E ratio of -0.87. Tullow Oil plc has a 12 month low of GBX 13.42 ($0.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 66.22 ($0.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 57.04.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TLW. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 34 ($0.44) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

