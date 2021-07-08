Levi Strauss & Co. Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:LEVI)

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,907 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 898% compared to the average daily volume of 191 put options.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 9,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $260,111.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,657.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert D. Haas sold 44,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $1,215,250.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,250.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 661,679 shares of company stock valued at $18,915,672 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 59.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 341.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,650 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 43.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,033 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LEVI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.70.

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $28.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.93 and a beta of 1.15. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.59.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.