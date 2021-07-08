Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,581,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,419 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.57% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $17,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,774,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,327,000 after buying an additional 1,674,211 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,017,000 after purchasing an additional 555,403 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,001,000 after purchasing an additional 257,288 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,530,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,568,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,895,000 after buying an additional 29,115 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LXP opened at $12.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.60. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $13.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.26% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $92.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1075 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

