Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Position Boosted by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $4,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 523.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,949,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834,739 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,848,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,201,000 after purchasing an additional 36,035 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 5.4% during the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 236,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after buying an additional 12,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 2.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,062,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,673,000 after buying an additional 50,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

LBTYK stock opened at $25.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $28.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.39.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.