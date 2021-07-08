Liberty Global Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 660 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 871% compared to the typical volume of 68 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 32,952 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Liberty Global by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Liberty Global by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Liberty Global by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Liberty Global by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 35,331 shares during the last quarter. 54.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $25.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.39. Liberty Global has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $28.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

