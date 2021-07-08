LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.35% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.
LFST opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. LifeStance Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $29.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
LifeStance Health Group Company Profile
LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.
Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.