LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

LFST opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. LifeStance Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $29.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In other news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 1,140,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $19,403,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.