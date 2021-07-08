LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of LFST stock opened at $28.95 on Monday. LifeStance Health Group has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $29.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In related news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 1,140,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $19,403,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

