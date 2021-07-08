Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ligand Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LGND. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGND stock opened at $128.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 56.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.56. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $78.26 and a one year high of $219.75.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

