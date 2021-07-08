Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Acquired by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 112.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,147 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter worth $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LNC opened at $61.27 on Thursday. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $71.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.23.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

