Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Bought by Lyrical Asset Management LP

Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,937,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,662 shares during the period. Lincoln National makes up 3.6% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lyrical Asset Management LP owned 2.59% of Lincoln National worth $307,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $111,993,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 3,945.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,221,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,802 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,484,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,628,000 after acquiring an additional 776,843 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,386,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,736,000 after acquiring an additional 471,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 602.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 448,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,559,000 after acquiring an additional 384,603 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.67.

NYSE:LNC traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.61. The stock had a trading volume of 19,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,868. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.73. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.55%. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

