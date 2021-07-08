Liquidity Network (LQD) Price Reaches $0.0087 on Major Exchanges

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. Liquidity Network has a total market cap of $464,570.13 and approximately $69,824.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. One Liquidity Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00047223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00128345 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.45 or 0.00170066 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,654.02 or 1.00148675 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $315.50 or 0.00967632 BTC.

About Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 coins. The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network . The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars.

