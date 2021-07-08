Lossless Reaches One Day Volume of $327,904.00 (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 8th. Lossless has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and $327,904.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lossless coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000458 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Lossless has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00046959 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00123445 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00167909 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,742.06 or 0.99668074 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.47 or 0.00942040 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,044,816 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

