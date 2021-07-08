Luisa Catanzaro Acquires 6,000 Shares of Ricegrowers Limited (ASX:SGLLV) Stock

Ricegrowers Limited (ASX:SGLLV) insider Luisa Catanzaro purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$7.15 ($5.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$42,924.00 ($30,660.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 4.85%. Ricegrowers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.38%.

Ricegrowers Limited, operates as a rice food company in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Rice Pool, International Rice, Rice Food, Riviana Foods, and CopRice segments. It engages in the receipt and storage of paddy rice; milling, manufacturing, procurement, distribution, and marketing of rice and related products, as well as other grocery products, gourmet, and entertainment food products; research and development into the growing of rice; processing of rice and related products; and property business.

