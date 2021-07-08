Lyrical Asset Management LP Increases Stock Position in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)

Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,064,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,865 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP owned 3.12% of W. R. Grace & Co. worth $123,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,475,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 4,301.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after buying an additional 85,073 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,482,000 after buying an additional 78,596 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 310.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 29,183 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,204,000 after buying an additional 22,001 shares during the period. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W. R. Grace & Co. alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GRA. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Grace & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.14.

Shares of W. R. Grace & Co. stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,392. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 1-year low of $38.70 and a 1-year high of $69.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 57.85%. The company had revenue of $456.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.55 million. Analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Grace & Co. Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.