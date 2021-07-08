Lyrical Asset Management LP Sells 85,687 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Lyrical Asset Management LP trimmed its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,672,619 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 85,687 shares during the period. United Rentals accounts for 6.5% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Lyrical Asset Management LP’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $550,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service grew its position in United Rentals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 125,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,401,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $59,572,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 256,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,455,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 44,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.31.

URI traded down $4.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $308.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,626. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.24. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $354.60. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.05.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

