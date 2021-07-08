Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.63.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on M shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $17.17 on Thursday. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -19.96, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $26,446.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,583.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Macy’s during the first quarter worth $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s during the first quarter worth $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 66.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s during the first quarter worth $57,000. 79.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Macy's

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

