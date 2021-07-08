Maecenas Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,579.00 (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Maecenas has a total market cap of $354,246.58 and $1,579.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maecenas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Maecenas has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maecenas alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00057290 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00018845 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.57 or 0.00922294 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00044207 BTC.

About Maecenas

Maecenas (CRYPTO:ART) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Buying and Selling Maecenas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

