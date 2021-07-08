Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Health during the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Magellan Health by 1,503.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 164,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,378,000 after buying an additional 154,644 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Magellan Health during the first quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 122.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 17.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGLN opened at $94.37 on Thursday. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.67 and a 12 month high of $95.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.26.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.67. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Magellan Health’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Health Profile

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

