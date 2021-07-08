Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Gap Down to $33.27

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.27, but opened at $31.10. Magnite shares last traded at $31.51, with a volume of 12,220 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on MGNI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.60 and a beta of 2.38.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnite news, CAO Shawna Hughes sold 1,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $49,102.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,791.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Joseph R. Prusz sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $2,782,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 409,896 shares in the company, valued at $16,293,366. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,826 shares of company stock worth $9,606,959. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Magnite by 639.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,075,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,416,000 after buying an additional 6,118,242 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Magnite by 46.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,982,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,544,000 after buying an additional 2,201,574 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 415.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,023,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 293.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,986,000 after acquiring an additional 703,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 303.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 873,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,821,000 after acquiring an additional 656,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

