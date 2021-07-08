Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.28.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Beacon Securities lowered Marathon Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.50 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

Shares of Marathon Gold stock opened at C$3.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$750.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.67. Marathon Gold has a 12 month low of C$1.88 and a 12 month high of C$3.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a current ratio of 18.82.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Gold will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marathon Gold news, Director Joseph George Spiteri sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.45, for a total transaction of C$68,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 507,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,750,032.40.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.