MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $629.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) will post $629.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MarineMax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $610.70 million to $648.50 million. MarineMax posted sales of $498.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. MarineMax had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $523.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. MarineMax’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis.

HZO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist boosted their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley upgraded MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

NYSE:HZO opened at $46.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.14. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.80. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $21.93 and a 1-year high of $70.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $274,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $350,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,161,638.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,222 shares of company stock worth $5,855,298. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 23.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,164,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,584,000 after buying an additional 782,730 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 533,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,702,000 after purchasing an additional 13,994 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,574,000 after purchasing an additional 182,279 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 350,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,317,000 after purchasing an additional 39,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 22,199 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

