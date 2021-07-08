Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.70.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price target on Martinrea International from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Martinrea International stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.90. 248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,555. Martinrea International has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $13.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.93.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

