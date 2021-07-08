Masco (NYSE:MAS) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Loop Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $63.00. The stock had previously closed at $57.95, but opened at $56.75. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock. Masco shares last traded at $57.55, with a volume of 12,457 shares traded.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MAS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.29.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $681,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,606 shares in the company, valued at $14,755,200.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,986,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,656 shares of company stock worth $5,385,570. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Masco by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.75. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.13%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

