Maso Capital Partners Ltd Acquires New Stake in Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NEBC)

Maso Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NEBC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,000. Nebula Caravel Acquisition accounts for 1.1% of Maso Capital Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Maso Capital Partners Ltd owned about 3.67% of Nebula Caravel Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,950,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,984,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,720,000.

Nebula Caravel Acquisition stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,818. Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95.

NEBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Nebula Caravel Acquisition

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

