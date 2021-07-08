Maso Capital Partners Ltd Takes Position in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC)

Maso Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,000. Group Nine Acquisition accounts for 0.9% of Maso Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNAC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $4,052,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $3,450,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $246,000.

Shares of GNAC stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.72. The company had a trading volume of 544 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,661. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80. Group Nine Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.48.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

