Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 509 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 1.2% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $25,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $149.53. 189,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,486,611. The company has a market cap of $206.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $150.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.87.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.90%.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.38.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

