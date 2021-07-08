Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 2,524 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 13.0% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 3.6% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Cummins by 1.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 1.6% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Cummins by 58.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.47.

NYSE:CMI traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $237.80. 6,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,609. The stock has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $252.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.30 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.33%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.