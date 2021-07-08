Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 2,235 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare Value Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,623,000. Ossiam grew its stake in Pfizer by 3,537.4% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 107,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 104,956 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.0% in the first quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 44,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 98,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,362 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 82,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.99. 201,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,911,384. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.42. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.36.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.