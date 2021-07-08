MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel lowered its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,467 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,544 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTZ. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 194,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,277,000 after buying an additional 10,927 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 35,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $360,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,827 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,635.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ traded down $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.92. The stock had a trading volume of 24,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,554. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $122.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.76.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MTZ. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. MasTec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.45.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

