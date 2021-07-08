Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Holdings Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 118.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,750 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $4,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Matthews International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Matthews International during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Matthews International during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matthews International during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Matthews International during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MATW opened at $34.19 on Thursday. Matthews International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 83.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.15. Matthews International had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $417.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.94 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

