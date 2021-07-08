Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) PT Raised to C$8.25 at Raymond James

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Maverix Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$8.50 target price on shares of Maverix Metals in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Pi Financial boosted their price target on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.45.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Shares of TSE MMX opened at C$6.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$939.09 million and a P/E ratio of 20.52. The company has a current ratio of 11.30, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38. Maverix Metals has a twelve month low of C$5.47 and a twelve month high of C$7.78.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$16.56 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Maverix Metals will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is 12.35%.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.