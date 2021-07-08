Medica Group (LON:MGP) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Medica Group Plc (LON:MGP)’s share price traded down 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 171 ($2.23) and last traded at GBX 171 ($2.23). 17,369 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 127,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 174 ($2.27).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Medica Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Medica Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Medica Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 164.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £201.95 million and a P/E ratio of 136.67.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Medica Group’s previous dividend of $0.85. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Medica Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.71%.

In other news, insider Stuart Quin purchased 19,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 152 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £29,647.60 ($38,734.78).

Medica Group Plc provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts, private hospital groups, and diagnostic imaging companies in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers NightHawk emergency computerized tomography (CT) and MR reporting, routine cross sectional, routine plain film, and radiographer plain film services.

