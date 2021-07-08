Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.50 to C$16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Shares of Melcor Developments stock opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.98. Melcor Developments has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $11.35.

Melcor Developments Company Profile

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

