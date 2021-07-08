Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.50 to C$16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
Shares of Melcor Developments stock opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.98. Melcor Developments has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $11.35.
Melcor Developments Company Profile
