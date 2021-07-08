Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBWM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,508,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,984,000 after acquiring an additional 108,664 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 553,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,051,000 after acquiring an additional 69,487 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 30,328 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $685,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $451,000. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBWM stock opened at $29.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.61. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $34.47.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $43.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.70 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 11.22%. On average, analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.73%.

In other Mercantile Bank news, COO Robert T. Worthington bought 3,431 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.56 per share, for a total transaction of $111,713.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

