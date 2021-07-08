Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.44. Mercer International shares last traded at $12.07, with a volume of 221,554 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mercer International from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mercer International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mercer International from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of $800.46 million, a PE ratio of 52.48 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mercer International Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.

In other news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $108,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,644.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 81.5% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 463,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 208,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 22.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 66,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,803 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mercer International in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Mercer International by 570.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

